PNC Merchant Services launches tablet-based POS system for restaurants

PNC Merchant Services Company is an alliance between financial institution PNC Bank and First Data, a global provider of electronic commerce and payment processing services.

PNC Merchant Services is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC). PNC is a financial services organization providing retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

In November 2013, First Data and Oberthur Technologies, a French provider of security and identification solutions based on smart card technologies, have entered a strategic partnership to manage and promote EMV in the US.