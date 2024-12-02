PNC goes live on real-time payments network with Finastra

PNC already uses Fusion Payments (formerly Global PAYplus) for wire payment processing and has expanded its service to include real-time payments to meet market demand for faster payment solutions. Integrating RTP enables the bank to provide its clients with the speed of real-time payments, which are now available in the United States.

The bank will join Finastra on a panel titled “Real-time Payments: Theyre Finally Here!” to discuss how banks are leveraging real-time payments to deliver customer value.