PNC Bank launches iPad app

The app allows customers to view balances and transaction details, approve payments (review and approve wire transfers), manage user access, personalize their mobile banking experience and other.

The PINACLE mobile app for iPad includes multi-factor authentication, token passcodes, account number masking and a short idle timeout. No information is stored on the device or within the app.

The PNC Financial Services Group is a US-based financial services organization, providing retail and business banking, residential mortgage banking, specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending, and wealth management and asset management.

In recent news, PNC Bank has received a license issued by Canadas Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, on behalf of the Canadian authorities, to offer commercial banking services for the Canadian citizens.