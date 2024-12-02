PNC Bank, GIACT roll out identity verification offering

Thus, by employing GIACTs verification and authentication technology, PNC commercial clients will be armed with real-time fraud prevention tools to confirm an account is open, active and in good standing prior to initiating a payment. Moreover, through this relationship with GIACT, PNCs clients will gain access to a large network of identity verification and authentication services available, accessible via a single API.

GIACT has been helping companies verify customers since 2004. From financial to insurance, to retail, to solutions for your industry, GIACT offers customer intelligence for complete payment confidence. PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States; it offers specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.