PNC Bank demos credit cards with shifting CVV codes to stop fraud

The dynamic CVV is displayed on the back of such a card in e-ink and changes according to an algorithm supplied by Visa. The PNC Bank pilot project started in November 2018, with cards being distributed to unidentified small- and medium-sized businesses. It will run for 90 days. According to Idemia, PNC Treasury Management expects to offer Dynamic CVV2 technology to current customers in early 2019, following completion of the pilot.

Part of the pilot project will be to test how regularly the CVV needs to change to prevent fraud while also making sure that users can complete their online purchases in time before the CVV theyre working with expires, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Card issuers like PNC can customise the interval, though the bank wont disclose the interval it chose for the current pilot project. The e-ink display is also limited by a small lithium battery, so a 60-minute CVV refresh rate offers the card a four-year lifespan, and higher refresh rates will make that lifespan shorter.