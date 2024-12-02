Plynk raises EUR 725,000 for its payments app

Investors include Bank of Ireland’s Start-up and Emerging Sectors Equity Fund, which is managed by Delta Partners. Other funding was provided by venture capital company Delta, Enterprise Ireland, NDRC and angel investors.

The app enables phone users chat one-on-one and in groups and send or receive money instantly from within the chats. The Plynk app allows users to open payment accounts, get a card and make payments in EUR, with other currencies to follow.

More than that, the team plans to add physical cards for users in the near future. The funding has allowed Plynk to expand its team in recent weeks.

The start-up was developed over 15 months at the Bank of Ireland Workbench in Grand Canal Square, while receiving mentoring from senior members of the Bank of Ireland’s innovation, customer products, cards and payments teams, along with advice on funding and new markets from Bank of Ireland UK and Delta.