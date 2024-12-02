Plum partnered with Eurobank





The collaboration intends to support Plum in accelerating its development in Greece and surrounding markets, with its objective being to reach 700 thousands active customers in the country by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the move underlines the capabilities required by large banks to access a younger, more demanding, and diverse demographic.











Plum – Eurobank partnership objective

In addition to the expansion opportunities for Plum, Eurobank also provided a minority equity investment of EUR 10 million, with the first tranche of EUR 5 million being received in November 2023. Plum plans to conclude a second close of EUR 15 million in the first quarter of 2024, with other institutional investors alongside Eurobank’s EUR 5 million second tranche. According to Plum’s officials, the collaboration with Eurobank and the investment will further support the company’s growth in the EU. The strategic partnership intends to secure a large market share in Greece and Europe more generally.



Furthermore, Plum plans to sustain its expansion, with the company having seen its revenue double in the past year, as per the information detailed in the press release. The collaboration and fundraising intend to bring Plum to profitability by the beginning of 2025. The company aims to introduce a range of new product types in 2024, including Cash ISA and Lifetime ISA in the UK, to add to its existing offering of tax wrappers and ETFs in Europe. Plum already launched its services in ten European markets, and the Eurobank deal aims to solidify its position as a provider of investment, savings, and budgeting solutions to consumers. Representatives also stated that many individuals continue to struggle with cost-of-living difficulties and require help in building their financial resilience. The Plum app was developed to address this through automation and AI, with the company planning to further expand its services.





Plum’s recent developments and collaborations