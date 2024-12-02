Plum expands its personal finance app in five additional European countries

Plum customers in these markets can now connect their bank accounts to the app. With its unique automated tools, Plum supports people to manage their finances, helping them fight money inertia when it comes to making smart financial decisions. This includes helping people to automatically set aside money regularly, according to their goals.











Growing budgets by saving and investing to tackle high living costs

The app allows its customers to diversify and grow their money over the long-term with its stock investing service. People can invest in up to 3,000 US stocks commission-free. Customers can start investing from as little as EUR 1 through fractional shares in popular companies such as Google, Meta, or Amazon.

Plum is also offering a 100% biodegradable and recyclable VISA debit card, available at no extra cost for its subscription-paying customers, allowing users to pay online, via Google Pay or directly at the merchant, or to withdraw cash without additional fees anywhere in Europe.





Increased presence in Europe

Plum is strengthening its presence across Europe in a moment when money management has become more important. Prices remain high in the Euro area, with inflation rate reaching 9.2% in December 2022, meaning people are continuing to face cost of living challenges, as per the press release. The app facilitates people to save, budget, and invest, having already helped 1.5 million people across Europe to set aside more than EUR 1.79 billion.

Company officials are happy to bring Plum to five new European countries and help people manage their finances there. This is a challenging economic period as people are experiencing levels of inflation not seen in decades, leading to cost of living challenges. The need for long-term financial resilience is clear and they’ve created Plum precisely to help people tackle this, helping ensure that customer’s money management is automated and wealth looked after for the future.

Being present in 10 markets overall demonstrates that Plum is truly a European company. The company is committed to empowering people with a complete money toolkit, helping them nurture their financial wellbeing today and for the long run, giving motivation to their money. The intelligence of Plum’s app means it can offer a smart alternative to traditional tools and help people make their money go further in multiple ways.

The launch marks the next step in Plum’s European expansion, having successfully launched in the UK, France, Spain, Ireland, and Belgium. This means Plum is now present in ten European countries overall.





Plum is money, motivated. It is a smart money app, with the mission to make wealth building automatic. Founded in 2016, Plum automates parts of personal finance that people find difficult or don’t have time for, helping them save, invest, budget, and manage their spending. Plum has over 1.5 million customers across the UK and EU, helping them set aside more than GBP 1.5 billion.