Playmobil selects Wirecard to boost the online shopping experience for customers

As a result, Playmobil can offer and accept a wide variety of local and international payment methods on its ecommerce sites. First invented by Hans Beck in 1974, Playmobil is a popular line of toys produced by the Brandstätter Group. Over three billion Playmobil figures have been produced, with the toy now being played with by children in over 100 countries worldwide.

According to Gartner, 64% of people find the customer experience to be more important than price when it comes to making a purchasing decision, according to Wirecard’s press release. The payments company supports more than 200 different local and global payment solutions, and thus Wirecard put together a customised payment mix for Playmobil.

Wirecard provides both corporate clients and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach.