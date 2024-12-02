



Following this announcement, clients will be enabled to play games and explore offers in order to earn rewards toward credits on their Metro services. The more clients engage, whether by leveraging iOS or Android, the more credits they earn, and the less they pay for their wireless bill.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Play2Pay x Metro by T-Mobile partnership

According to the official press release, the process of bringing the Ad It Up application to Metro customers will reinforce the latter’s commitment to provide secure and optimised wireless solutions without the need for gotcha. At the same time, the collaboration will enable customers to benefit from the services with no contracts, credit checks, or fees, as well as the possibility to access new ways to save funds.

As US-based individuals consider their mobile phone an essential item after housing, food, healthcare, and transportation, Metro also aimed to offer its clients the flexibility to meet that essential need. By launching the Ad It Up application, the company is set to deliver an improved way for users to pay their monthly wireless bills. The app will enable Metro customers to earn credits for their time spent playing games, as well as completing offers and answering surveys.

Ad It Up is preinstalled on Android devices for the new Metro by T-Mobile clients, and is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play for already existing customers. Furthermore, clients will have the possibility to select more than 300 games and applications that provide the Add It Up application benefits.