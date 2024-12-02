Play-Asia.com selects Worldpay to streamline payments for its customers

Play-Asia.com is a global online gaming distributor, offering gaming products and content and has selected Worldpay for its payment technology that helps it reach new customers and improve their online shopping experience.

Play-Asia.com is equipped with actionable data to optimise their payment traffic and reduce the resources needed to manage fraud. According to the press release, since working with Worldpay, the gaming company has seen a 40% reduction in the time spent processing fraud cases, customer orders and identity verification checks. The company can now also serve new customers by offering additional payment methods such as Diners, Discover, and UnionPay in China.

