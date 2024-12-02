Planixs, Lloyds Banking Group partner for real-time intraday cash and liquidity management

What`s more, Planixs ensure its compliance with the Basel committee’s BCBS248 intraday monitoring regime.

Planixs’ Realiti solution allows financial organisations to consolidate millions of cash flows per hour, in real-time, to ensure they have an accurate, up-to-date picture of cash balances across their settlement accounts, comparing projections to actual external balances, and are able to control liquidity requirements and usage in real-time. The ability to apply analytical science to this data provides intelligent insight to a bank’s treasury, risk and operations departments.

Planixs Realiti continues to be the only commercially available intraday cash and liquidity management solution with live implementations at global scale in the industry today, providing real-time insight into credit and liquidity usage. Its SaaS or on premise model, and high performance and scalable architecture means that it can be deployed with minimal intrusion to a bank’s infrastructure, rapidly delivering business value.

Planixs is a provider of analytical, forecasting and modelling software solutions across multiple industries including financial services and human capital management.