Planet Payment partners Moneris for multi-currency processing solutions delivery to Canadian merchants

With this agreement, Moneris plans to integrate Planet Payments currency conversion technology into its suite of product offerings. This agreement will expand Planet Payments solution reach in Canada. Moneris has over 350,000 merchant locations, processing more than three billion credit and debit card transactions a year.

Planet Payments multi-currency processing solutions allow merchants to provide an enhanced level of customer service by offering international customers the choice to pay in their home currency. Aimed at retailers, restaurants or hoteliers, it lets tourists or business travelers know how much they are paying at the point of purchase, instead of having to wait until they return home to discover their transactions actual cost. It is also designed for online merchants, who can target new markets by pricing in multiple currencies.