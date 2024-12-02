Planet Payment appoints Robert Cox as COO

Robert Cox has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since November 2009 at Planet Payment and will continue to serve in such roles following his appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Planet Payment, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Harris Interactive, a market research firm and as the Chief Financial Officer of DealerTrack Holdings, an automotive retail software solution provider.

In recent news, Planet Payment has inked a multi-year contract with Network International, a payment solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa.