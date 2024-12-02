Planet Payment announces support of UnionPay eCommerce Payments for PAY.ON gateway

China UnionPay has issued 4.2 billion cards so far worldwide. Via the PAY.ON certification, merchants will now have the ability to accept UnionPay credit and PIN debit cards, and bank transfer transactions online.

According to a report from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, cross-border ecommerce in China is expected to grow 30% in 2016 year-over-year, reaching USD 1 trillion in value.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company provides its services in 23 countries and territories across the Asia Pacific region, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, primarily through its 70 acquiring bank and processor customers.

PAY.ON, an ACI Worldwide company, delivers white label global payment gateway solutions to payment service providers, ISOs, acquirers, ISVs, and VARs, enabling them to fully outsource payment transaction processing or integrate a gateway-to-gateway solution. The core payment gateway provides cross-border payment processing, PCI-compliant merchant boarding, and access to more than 300 domestic and international acquirers and alternative payment methods. Modular solutions are configured to specific business cases, with additional fraud prevention tools, monitoring and reporting, and business services.

