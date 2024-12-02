



The collaboration aims to provide secure, augmented, and flexible payment solutions at InstaVolt’s charging stations across Europe.











InstaVolt has expanded into Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and Iceland, according to the company. By leveraging Planet’s payment technology, InstaVolt offers a reliable and scalable payment experience for its customers.

InstaVolt selected Planet for its ability to facilitate optimal payments and support multi-currency transactions while integrating with radio frequency identification (RFID) and card payment processes. Planet’s technology provides both in-person and in-app transactions in EV charging environments, ensuring an intuitive experience for drivers.

With Planet’s in-person payment solution, EV drivers can tap their cards and connect to vehicles, starting the charging process and eliminating payment friction. Planet’s terminal technology supports both RFID roaming cards and traditional card payments on a single device. Additionally, advanced features such as incremental pre-authorisation augment flexibility for customers while reducing risk for InstaVolt.

By integrating Planet’s online payment gateway, InstaVolt can now process in-app transactions made via in-person or online card payments. This collaboration ensures that the payment process aligns with customer expectations while enabling InstaVolt’s continued growth in EU markets.

The two firms are committed to optimising EV charging payments. Moreover, they plan to deliver augmented customer-centric solutions, aiming to increase the availability of EV charging across multiple markets.





