Planet, Network International to roll DCC solution at ATMs in UAE

According to the press release, visitors of the country will have the option of withdrawing cash displayed in their home currency, with over 130 currencies currently available through the service. The service will initially be available only to Visa cardholders.

The service is powered by Planet’s Pay in Your Currency solution, integrated by digital commerce providers Network International. The solution enables international shoppers to see the amount of their purchase in their home currency at time-of-sale and on their statement.