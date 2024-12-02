Plaid announces investment from Mastercard, Visa

According to TechCrunch, the investment could signify that the startup intends to move more broadly into payments.

Plaid builds APIs to enable customers to access their bank accounts inside applications and helps developers connect to financial services. By having access to a set of tools from Plaid, developers can build into their applications access to bank information and other financial data without the need to have knowledge about connecting to thousands of different banking systems.

Plaid has raised more than USD 310 million since it launched.