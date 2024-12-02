PKO Bank Polski launches blockchain document authentication system

The bank will send out new product regulations to more than 5 million customers. Each client can verify the authenticity of the document using blockchain.

The bank needs to send out regulations because of the new European and national rules governing access to banking data by external entities. The 5 million customers represent more than half of PKO’s customers who have signed up for digital notification.

The project was developed jointly with the National Clearing House and Polish-British startup Coinfirm. After several months of intensive work on the application of blockchain technology to confirm authenticity and immutability of documents sent electronically by the bank, PKO Bank Polski has fully implemented Trudatum. As part of Coinfirm’s work the platform was delivered using the private blockchain based on IBM’s Hyperledger.