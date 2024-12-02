Pizza Hut to launch Qkr to all UK restaurants

Diners at Pizza Hut restaurants across the country will be able to pay through their mobile without having to ask a waiter for the bill, saving them 12 minutes on average.

Qkr is a mobile ordering and payments platform developed by Mastercard Labs that enables consumers to order, pay and split bills from their smartphone without having to queue or wait for a server.

The app uses Masterpass, a global online payment service that speeds up the checkout process without requiring consumers to enter their financial and shipping information at every new shop or business.

The UK’s restaurants who are offering their customers the chance to pay with Qkr include wagamama, ASK Italian, Young’s Pubs, Zizzi, Byron, Bird, and gastropub chain New World Trading.

Qkr is also used in North and South America, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, and South Africa, and has a variety of functions, including:

Paying for school lunches, uniforms or excursions;

Running bar tabs in bars and clubs with no need for bartenders to keep the customer’s card;

Ordering ahead at food stands in sports arena – minimising queues;

Paying for parking or fuel at petrol stations;

Paying at vending machines or other self-service checkouts.

Restaurants can introduce new services like takeaway and delivery, and use the digital platform for reward programmes and targeted promotions directly to customers. Its management portal helps retailers view and manage menus, product inventory and pricing.