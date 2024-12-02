Pizza Hut to enable customers order and pay for pizza from their cars

The vehicle experience is expected to feature Visa Checkout, the company’s online payment service, as well as Beacon technology deployed at Pizza Hut restaurants that will alert staff when customers arrive to pick up orders. Accenture is overseeing the integration of these platforms.

To use the service, you have to log in with Visa Checkout, then your order goes to the cloud, to Pizza Hut ecommerce site and then down to the store, on to their point-of-sale system and then they’re getting your pizza ready for you. You drive to the location and there’s a couple of parking spaces for pick up, each with a beacon, and when you park it wakes up your app automatically.