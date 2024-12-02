Pivotal Payments, Tender Retail partner to develop North American integrated payment solution

The solution will combine the features of FlexPoint, Pivotal Payments hardware, software and middleware platform that drives EMV integrated processing across North America, and MCM, Tender Retails EMV-certified middleware software. FlexPoints platform facilitates the acceptance of EMV chip cards, NFC payments, Apple Pay and mobile wallets, and offers remote terminal management capabilities to enable software updates.

In Canada, where over 30% of the market operates in an integrated environment, EMV chip card processing has been a mainstay for years. Pivotal will focus on mobilizing its direct and indirect Canadian sales channels to offer integrated solutions to more merchants, ISVs and VARs. In the US, Pivotal will use its technology support to manage EMV networks to assist ISVs, VARs and merchants in establishing their respective strategies prior to the October 1, 2015 EMV liability shift deadline.