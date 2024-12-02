Pivotal Payments selects Ingenico for FlexPoint solution in Canada

FlexPoint will provide merchants with a solution to integrate their payment systems. The point of sale terminals are compatible with chip & PIN EMV cards and NFC-enabled to accept contactless payments.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.

Ingenico is a provider of payment solutions, with over 20 million terminals deployed in more than 125 countries.

In recent news, US mobile commerce platform provider ROAM, a subsidiary of French-based provider of payment services Ingenico, has teamed up with EVO Payments International (EVO), a payment service provider operating in the US, Canada and Europe, to extend Roam’s offerings to include mobile point of sale (mPOS) solutions.