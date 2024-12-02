Pivotal Payments GlobalOne division joins the Recurring Revenue Alliance

The Recurring Revenue Alliance brings together applications, platforms, system integrators and other technology companies in order to help businesses solve recurring revenue challenges.

Alliance members provide solutions that enable companies to connect systems and data across existing CRM, quoting and ERP systems, implementing and automating a renewals process to generate revenue, increase retention and improve bottom-line business results. Other announced members of the Recurring Revenue Alliance include Aria Systems, Avangate, BigMachines, Centrify, GoodData, Hoopla, MuleSoft, Okta, Pactera, salesforce.com and Xactly.

GlobalOne is a payment gateway and global acquiring platform that enables merchants who have signed onto the GlobalOne platform to expand internationally in order to capture sales from other markets. The ecommerce solution was developed to provide businesses in a card-not-present environment tools to expand their global reach. GlobalOne includes a recurring billing module, card storage and an account updater service that corrects outdated card information, minimizing payment disruptions to improve conversions.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.