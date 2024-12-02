Pivotal Payments enables GlobalOne expansion into the EU

The online payment platform will now enable ecommerce merchants to accept credit cards and local payment methods in all European countries. The company will provide connectivity to over 130 new payment networks and banks, providing access to 60 foreign currencies as well as local European payment schemes such as iDeal, Giropay and Sofort.

Merchants signed onto the GlobalOne platform can expand internationally to capture sales from other markets. The ecommerce solution was developed to provide businesses in a card-not-present environment tools to expand their global reach.

The platform features a series of characteristics including:

• Interchange optimization to allow merchants to qualify for interchange programs.

• Transaction routing that optimizes transactions to the acquirer, improving authorization approval and minimizing risk.

• Auto account updater that reduces card declines by keeping customer payment card data current when expiration dates and card numbers change.

• Decline recycling programmed to resubmit previously declined transactions to recover potentially lost revenue.

• Subscription and recurring billing solutions that reduce time and cost associated with managing client accounts.

• Secure Card module which tokenizes sensitive payment card data to help businesses reduce security risks and PCI scope.

According to a report by Ecommerce Europe, during 2013, in Western Europe alone, ecommerce sales accounted for an estimated EUR 173.9 billion.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.

In recent news, Pivotal Payments has acquired US-based merchant service provider Capital Processing Network (CPN).