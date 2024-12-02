Pivotal Payments appoints Bill Ranta as Senior Vice President, Global Acquiring

Bill Ranta will be responsible for the development of Pivotal Payments Global Acquiring business unit, with a focus on growing globally its base of e-commerce, m-commerce and other card not present (CNP) clients.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants a variety of services such as debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions. Pivotal Payments offers these services to small and mid-sized retail businesses, e-commerce, m-commerce and other card not present merchants, chain stores, franchises, restaurants and dealerships.

In recent news, Pivotal Payments has launched PivotalMOBILE, a mobile payment platform that can be used on smartphones and tablets.