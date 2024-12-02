Pivotal Payments acquires Capital Processing Network

As per the acquisition, merchants will have access to payment solutions proprietary to Pivotal Payments, including the GlobalOne payment gateway and acquiring platform FlexPoint integrated processing solutions, and the Pivotal360 merchant management and reporting portal.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.

Capital Processing Network is a merchant service provider with US-based service and support. The company offers services including merchant credit card processing, credit card terminal leasing and rental, TransArmor fraud prevention, and solutions such as gift cards and virtual terminals. Capital Processing Network also offers services such as check conversion, transaction reporting and management, and long term account maintenance.