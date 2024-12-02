Pitney Bowes launches global ecommerce unit

Lila Snyder, who has been leading the integration of Borderfree into Pitney Bowes since early May, 2015, has been named President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, responsible for the company’s overall ecommerce business and strategy. Among others, Lila Snyder is bringing together two complementary cross-border ecommerce businesses and creating one team.

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company offering ecommerce-based solutions in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping and mailing, and global ecommerce. More than 1.5 million clients in approximately 100 countries around the world rely on products, solutions and services from Pitney Bowes.