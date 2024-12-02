Piraeus Bank selects Antelop for mobile payments

Antelop was founded by Visa ex-employees, and its solutions and mobile payment solutions support Visa, Mastercard and Cartes Bancaires applications. Antelop says it can be integrated into any existing environment.

Antelop was the first company to reach Visa security compliance for mobile NFC payments, in 2015. Earlier in July 2018, it received certification from Visa as a token requestor-token service provider (TR-TSP).

Starting with February 2018, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa also uses Antelop technology for its mobile payments.