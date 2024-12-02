Pinterest acquires Kosei for improved product recommendation analytics

Via the acquisition, Pinterest will make use of machine learning and data science features to provide relevant and scalable solutions for ecommerce companies, evigo.com reports. It helps people make better product recommendations during website browsing via apps and in ads. It takes the user’s browsing or purchasing history to determine what someone may want to buy next.

Pinterest uses machine learning to detect spam content and users, provide recommendations, related content and the likelihood to pin, create learning algorithms to do object recognition and related object recommendations. It also uses it for ad performance and relevance prediction and to determine which e-mails to send.

The primary goal of Kosei is to help Pinterest hit internal metrics faster. Since Pinterest lets users save and discover things to refer to in the future, it aims to make its 30 billion pins even more powerful over time. The ad tech startup specialises in targeting ads based on relationship and recommendation modeling. Kosei drives commerce by making personalised product recommendations, in addition to creating a system of 400 million relationships between products.