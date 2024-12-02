Pinsent Masons teams up with Fintech Scotland to expand outside London

Pinsent Masons joins Deloitte, Dentsu Aegis Network and Sopra Steria as strategic partners at the Scottish government-backed organisation.

According to Fintech Scotland officials, London has been the pre-eminent location for fintech in the UK and the world, but the race is on to increase fintech presence outside of the English capital; Scotland has a lot to offer fintech, based on the large financial services institutions already established there.

In addition, a key objective of Fintech Scotland is to look outwards from the country, with partnerships established with companies both locally and globally in London, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Paris and Munich.