Pinnacle, Sionic Mobile launch beacon-based m-payments, loyalty rewards

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies are set to integrate their solutions to launch an enhanced mobile loyalty and payments platform for fuel retailers.

The combined solution is set to leverage Bluetooth beacons inside the store and at pump islands to facilitate cloud-based payments and rewards for smartphone consumers.

Using Bluetooth beacons for pump authorisations, customers are able to pay for fuel with a few taps on their phones. The service leverages fully encrypted and tokenized mobile payments.

In order to pay at the gas station, consumers download the ION Rewards app (available in both the App Store and Google Play store), create an account and then use their smartphones to pay for fuel at the pump. Users receive an instant, 10 cents per gallon savings on every fuel purchase at any ION-enabled fuel retailer. ION Rewards users also earn 1 to 3% in rewards on every in-store, non-fuel purchase.

Sionic Mobile is the maker and provider of ION, a digital m-commerce platform delivering mobile promotions, payments and rewards. These apps, ION Loyalty and ION Rewards connect in the cloud for enhanced checkouts. ION Loyalty provides among others rewards for customers for their repeat business. The ION Rewards application uses Dwolla payments to allow consumers to earn digital ION rewards by paying with their phones at ION merchants. The Sionic Mobile platform requires no integration with point-of-sale (POS) systems.

In recent news, Sionic Mobile has selected MyEChecks mobile payment platform for back-end services including electronic cheque processing, fraud prevention and mobile account services.