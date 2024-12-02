Pinnacle selects MuchBetter gaming wallet for global betting payments

MuchBetter was chosen as a new payment option for the way it combines mobile technologies such as biometric and device authentications, and streamlines the deposit and withdrawal process for customers, without the need of passwords or security questions.

Under MuchBetter’s pricing model, operators are charged based on each player’s net balance over a month, thus ensuring that processing fees are lower and relative to the true financial value of each player.

The anti-fraud features of the MuchBetter Gaming Wallet were also a primary consideration for Pinnacle. MuchBetter aims to create a trusted environment between app, mobile number, device and user, preventing common and historical issues such as account takeover scenarios and fraudulent activity such as bonus abuse, a perennial issue in iGaming. Furthermore, MuchBetter’s transparent use of data and open APIs will also help operators meet current and incoming data protection, KYC and AMLD regulations.