PingPong provides cross-border payments for AliExpress

Chinese sellers can already see the PingPong cross-border collection option on the ecommerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding. PingPong supports cash withdrawal in different currencies including offshore and onshore Chinese yuan, said AliExpress. This cooperation marks Alibaba’s determination to open to ecosystem partners in order to reach joint success.











Founded in 2015, PingPong obtained its payment license in the United States in March 2015 and a corresponding permit in Europe in September 2017. The company has more than 30 branches around the world, covering over 200 countries and regions. It is backed by financial giants including Fidelity International, and China International Capital.





AliExpress augments services for the summer 2023 sales

In February 2023, AliExpress launched AliExpress Choice, a programme that offers free return service for a selection of products to consumers in dozens of markets, among other benefits.

The platform announced that it has expanded the free return service to all products for consumers in Spain, the first time it has done so for any market. This means Spanish consumers can enjoy free return for one product in each order within 15 days of receiving their purchase, whether it's a EUR 1 lipstick or a EUR 10 power bank. The nationwide free return policy has been launched in Spain first and will gradually expand to other major markets.





AliExpress expands to Israel

In August 2022, AliExpress has announced that that it plans set up depots in Israel.

One of the purposes of the expansion is to shorten delivery times to three to seven days – compared to a month or longer, in present time – while also reducing product prices, which will reportedly concern a limited range of products to start, before being extended much more widely.

Currently, on the AliExpress website in Hebrew, customers can find a large sale of products with significant discounts, as promoted by the retailer, in order to mark the opening of the local warehouses. The official launch in Israel and the opening of the local warehouses has taken place at the end of August 2022.