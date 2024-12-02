PingPong partners with MODIFI for B2B cross-border payment





This collaboration aims to transform B2B cross-border payments and digital trade finance, focusing on global trade digitalisation through PingPong's global payment reach across more than 200 countries, and MODIFI's expertise in trade finance and business solutions. In addition, MODIFI disposes of a payment infrastructure to provide global account solutions for exporters around the globe who are seeking sustainable growth in their international business.

PingPong - MODIFI partnership objectives

Through this partnership, MODIFI intends to offer an end-to-end digital payment and financing solution for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. Moreover, PingPong collaboration with MODIFI will enable cross-border exporters and merchants to offer BNPL payment options to their B2B customers, helping them accelerate global business expansion and increase their revenues in cross-border ecommerce and foreign trade sectors.

The collaboration between PingPong and MODIFI harnesses advanced digital tech, a solid global banking account and payment financing infrastructure, and promising business tools to regulate working capital to deftly navigate risks and seize growth opportunities in the global markets for both buyers and sellers.





With the PingPong - MODIFI partnership, sellers can benefit from the boom of instant invoice payments, fortifying their financial liquidity. Meanwhile, buyers enjoy a suite of adaptable and flexible payment terms.



