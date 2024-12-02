PingPong partners with Form3





Following this announcement, PingPong will leverage Form3's Verification of Payee (VoP) solution for SEPA account validation, aiming to give PingPong a competitive edge by implementing compliance measures five months ahead of the October go-live date.

In addition, PingPong's adoption of Form3's VoP solution before the European Payments Council's October 2025 implementation deadline will focus on the company’s initiative of delivering faster, more transparent, and higher-quality cross-border B2B transactions for financial institutions, enterprises, and SaaS companies.











More information on the PingPong x Form3 partnership

According to the official press release, Form3's solution is expected to ensure that PingPong is compliant with the Instant Payment Regulation, delivering faster, forward-compliant, and safer payments to the EU for PingPong's clients. At the same time, the solution provides improved protection against authorised push payment (APP) fraud and payment errors while demonstrating the company's commitment to staying ahead of regulatory requirements as well.

The VoP solution has been developed with security in mind for customers, as Form3's fully managed service will deliver compliance with regulations such as IPR and PSD3. A key selling point is that Form3 was designed to provide rolling scheme updates without service interruption. Furthermore, its cloud-based A2A payments platform, on which the VoP solution operates, is underpinned by a single API designed to integrate securely and efficiently into existing infrastructure. This process is expected to allow users to meet regulatory requirements while focusing on growth and improving the overall customer experience as well.

The European Payments Council is expected to implement the new VoP scheme in October 2025, as it was designed to reduce fraud and payment errors by allowing a payer to verify whether the name of the intended payee matches the name that is held on the payment service provider (PSP) for the given IBAN.