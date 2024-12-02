



PingPong’s platform enables optimal and transparent cross-border B2B transactions through direct access to the EU’s SEPA and the UK’s Faster Payment Service (FPS), alongside SWIFT messaging integration.











Additionally, PingPong provides an onboarding suite equipped with automated KYC and artificial intelligence-optimised tools, improving enterprise customer deployment while reducing friction and compliance risk.

The platform is further expanding its geographic presence by securing central bank licences from the UAE and Malaysia. These new achievements add to the company’s portfolio of 60 global licences, strengthening access to Asian and Middle Eastern markets for enterprises using PingPong’s platform.

Officials noted that the company is among the first mainland Chinese-headquartered firms to obtain in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). The licence granted by the Central Bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), expands PingPong’s presence in Southeast Asia.





Addressing cross-border payments challenges

The current banking infrastructure is fragmented, and many transactions rely on outdated correspondent networks, leading to difficulties in B2B cross-border payments. These problems stem from regulatory complexities, outdated systems, and significant compliance requirements. According to the Bank of England, cross-border payments can take several days to reach the recipient and cost up to ten times more than domestic payments. As a result, there is a growing demand for near-instant global payment solutions. PingPong’s platform addresses these challenges through direct connectivity to key domestic schemes, including SEPA and FPS in the UK, and integrates with global SWIFT messaging.

For enterprises using PingPong’s platform, direct access enables more rapid and transparent payments by removing the need for intermediary banks. It also allows for richer data transmission, improved system interoperability, and control over transaction flows. From a compliance perspective, direct access optimises risk management and closer alignment with local regulatory frameworks.

This integrated feature reduces time-to-activation for new clients and strengthens PingPong’s platform with real-time risk checks, dynamic monitoring, and consistent policy enforcement across jurisdictions. Moreover, the platform supports large-scale enterprise growth while keeping the network secure, efficient, and regulatory aligned.