Pineapple Payments secures strategic partnership with Beacon Payments

This adds more than a billion in annual payment processing volume to the Pineapple Payments platform and provides Beacon Payments capital to equip further investment and enable continued growth. Terms were not disclosed.

By joining forces with Pineapple Payments, Beacon Payments, founded in 2008, will have access to payment technologies that they haven’t been able to offer before. Therefore, their partners will benefit from products like online invoicing, hosted payment pages, and a QuickBooks integrated application that can secure new merchant opportunities.

Following this partnership, merchants will have more access to in-house dedicated payments and technology teams.