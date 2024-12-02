Pineapple Payments acquires AthleteTrax

According to the press release, AthleteTrax will join Pineapple at its headquarters; terms were not disclosed.

After formally launching and closing on an investment by Providence Strategic Growth in September of 2017, the company has completed five acquisitions. With the acquisition of AthleteTrax, the company plans to develop new sales to the AthleteTrax platform through its technology team and network of more than 100 resellers and independent sales agents.

In addition, following its acquisition of payment gateway Transax in late 2018, with the addition of AthleteTrax Pineapple has plans to double its technology headcount in Pittsburgh.