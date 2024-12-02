Pindrop raises USD 90 mln to further develop IoT and voice technology

Pindrop is aims towards a future of secure, trusted, and convenient voice interactions. In doing so, the company has built a technology in voice biometrics security. Through expanding market penetration, Pindrop will build additional products and continue to develop partnerships with global channels, telecommunications leaders, and consumer IoT organizations.

Pindrop’s latest investment round, led by Vitruvian Partners, one of the largest growth capital investment funds in Europe, signals the company’s intentions to establish stronger regional presences in the UK and European markets.

EDBI, a global technology investor, also joined the round to drive Pindrop’s progress in Asian markets. With EDBI’s APJ network, Pindrop is now able to expand its go to market capabilities globally and serve a worldwide customer base.

Dimension Data, a major global technology integrator and managed services subsidiary of Japan’s NTT Group, is an investor in this round and will partner with Pindrop to leverage their worldwide systems integrator and value added reseller network.

The new infusion of capital will also serve to advance Pindrop towards providing security and identity solutions for voice-assisted smart devices. Pindrop’s deep roots in securing the call center enables the company to apply its deep learning technology to make voice a trusted form of biometric authentication for voice-enabled devices.

Pindrop and Verizon Enterprise Solutions announced a new integrated solution offering authentication and anti-fraud protection for enterprise call centers on its network in November. The Verizon VoIP Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication service integrates voice and multi-factor authentications, enabling businesses to cost effectively verify the identity of inbound callers while simplifying the consumer self-service experience.