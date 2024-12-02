PIN-compatible m-payments card reader available for MYOB PayDirect

The new card reader replaces the current MYOB PayDirect audio jack card reader and is compliant with mandatory Chip & PIN card payment authorisation from August 1, 2014.

MYOB PayDirect turns SMEs’ smartphones into payments terminals. It provides integration with cloud accounting solution AccountRight so payments are automatically entered into clients’ books. It also enables receipts and invoices to be delivered to their customers on the spot.

Established in 1991, MYOB is a company that supplies its software, services and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and public accountants. MYOBs services extend online, delivering cloud accounting products such as LiveAccounts and AccountRight Live.

In recent news, MYOB has launched its mobile payments product dubbed MYOB PayDirect, which is in limited release to early adopters within the Australian small and medium enterprise community.