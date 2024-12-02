PickMe enables Dynamic QR code for payments and e-invoicing

The launch signals the company’s decision to facilitate mobile payment experiences for passengers. To use the mobile payment option, the driver of the vehicle needs to select the QR code icon which the passenger can scan using his or her payment app.

Introduced in 1994 as a high-speed component scanning devise, QR codes are gaining traction in the payment arena as they provide increased security and immediate and customisable solutions enabling vendors to create QR codes that generate an electronic payment invoice in real-time. QR codes are used to create and collect invoices via mobile phones or tablets. The mobile payment option will serve as a catalyst for PickMe’s dedication to use technology to provide services to both passengers and drivers.