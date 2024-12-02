Piccing raises USD 3.6 mln in series A round

The funding will be used to expand operations globally. Piccing online platform and iOS-based app let users upload or bookmark images. The latter, wherein they can add up to five hotspots tied to items found in each image, helps customers make those images ‘shoppable’.

Then, users that browse via the platform can click on any image’s piccs hotspots to buy the product or see similar items. The hub is powered by the startup’s 334 partner brands, which include Nordstrom, Armani, Booking.com, Swarovski, Zappos, Benefit Cosmetics, and Oakley, and provide affiliate access to over 10.4 million products.