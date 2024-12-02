Picard selects Ingenico Groups cross-channel payment solution

Picard Surgelés now has access to a web interface which centralises cross-channel payment transactions. Due to the statistical analysis data, the retailer can determine buyer profiles and analyse the effectiveness of a marketing campaign, marketwatch.com reports.

Emmanuelle Bazin, Director of Customer Marketing and ecommerce at Picard Surgelés, stated that Picard is focused on innovation and Ingenicos solution is on par with its customer insight strategy. Tokenization enhances Picards customer portfolio and provides personalised options based on customers buying behaviours and needs.