Piano Media, Cxense to provide tools for digital subscription conversion

Under the terms of the deal, Piano will integrate several Cxense products with its paywall enabling publishers to identify, segment and convert website users. Piano will sell and integrate Cxense Insight, Cxense DMP and Cxense Content to provide real-time analytics, intelligent segmentation, targeted marketing and content recommendations.

“As more people consume the news on the Internet, getting the audience to remain on a publisher’s website is becoming an integral part of a publisher’s strategy. Content recommendation engages the reader by offering further stories, photo galleries, audio and video that is immediately relevant to the user, thus increasing the likelihood a user will ultimately purchase a subscription”, according to Piano Media’s Chief Executive Officer Kelly Leach.

Piano Media is a global media content monetisation solutions provider and consulting company. Piano offers digital subscription platform technology; digital subscription growth strategies; advanced analytics, benchmarking and best practices to more than 630 websites globally. Newspapers, magazines and broadcast media sites in Germany, the UK, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, including several of the largest media houses in Europe: M.DuMont Schauberg, Verlagsgruppe Passau, DC Thomson, Agora S.A., Romanes Media Group, The London Independent; and in the US and Canada: McClatchy, Digital First Media, GateHouse Media, Morris Publishing, Postmedia Network and IBT Media use Piano’s software solutions.

Cxense is a global company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices worldwide. Customers include Dow Jones / Wall Street Journal, South China Morning Post, Bonnier, Polaris Media, AEON, Rakuten, Globo, Grupo Clarin, and many more.

