Piano Media and Press+ team up to become one content monetization provider

Media publishers worldwide can now obtain from Piano Media, owner of both companies, platform technology, digital subscription growth strategies, analytics and data sharing for benchmarking from more than 630 websites globally.

Piano Media, headquartered in Austria, is a European provider of content monetization analysis, metering and paywall solutions for digital content monetization and media user data analysis.

Press+ powers digital subscriptions for newspapers, magazines, online-only publishers and video producers around the world.