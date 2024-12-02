Pi Pay, Sathapana Bank partner for mobile money transfer solution

Due to this agreement, customers will be able to use the Pi Pay wallet to make payments from their Sathapana Bank account for various purchases across Cambodia.

The solution is aimed to bridge the gap with non-banking customers, which represented 70 to 80% of the population of Cambodia by encouraging unbanked Pi Pay users to open bank accounts that bring them into the formal financial sector.

Earlier in December 2017, Alipay has partnered with Pi Pay to provide a new payment option for merchants in the country.