



Following this announcement, cardholders will have the possibility to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android devices and WearOS.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the partnership

By using Google Pay, payments are set to be safer with multiple layers of security, a process that will add to the protections already provided by your PhotonPay Mastercard Commercial Credit Card. This includes industry-standard tokenisation, which means transactions made through Google Pay use a virtual card number (a token) instead of the actual card number. At the same time, this token is device-specific and paired with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, adding an extra layer of protection against fraudulent activities.

Being powered by Near Field Communication (NFC), tap-to-pay transactions will continue to enable secure, short-range wireless data exchange, ensuring fast and reliable payments for PhotonPay customers. Additionally, Google Wallet's privacy settings are expected to give users full control over their data, and the "Find My Device" feature will ensure card and data security by allowing users to lock devices, reset passwords, as well as erase personal information remotely.

PhotonPay will continue to focus on its commitment to building a digital payment network in order to minimise the friction in global payments, as well as enhance operational efficiency and security for businesses operating on a global scale.