Digital infrastructure provider PhotonPay has rolled out its physical Mastercard commercial credit card to improve its global payment solution portfolio.

As a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong, Photonpay integrates its digital financial infrastructure with Mastercard’s global reach to offer a commercial card solution. The move aims to deliver a unified, secure payment experience to businesses around the world across both online and offline channels.

PhotonPay’s collaboration with Mastercard

Through PhotonPay, firms can issue, freeze, or cancel cards on demand and customise spending parameters such as currencies, limits, time frames, and merchant categories. All payments and transfers are synced in real-time to the fintech’s reconciliation engine, which enables businesses to manage the whole payment-to-reporting journey digitally, providing global payment visibility.

Traditional cross-border payment methods are slowed down by processing times, unstable exchange rates, and limited offline usability. This makes it difficult for businesses around the world to manage payments efficiently. PhotonPay’s launch of the Mastercard credit card aims to tackle these challenges, allowing enterprises to overcome barriers by leveraging a fully integrated and globally accepted solution in scenarios such as procurement, employee travel, and logistics.

The commercial credit card links to PhotonPay’s multi-currency account system and is accepted by merchants in 210 countries and regions. It also supports ATM cash withdrawals for greater liquidity and flexibility in managing funds. The launch of the Mastercard commercial credit card marks a step forward in PhotonPay’s global payment mission. By unifying its digital financial infrastructure with Mastercard's global network, the company aims to offer a solution that brings better visibility, control, and flexibility to global payments across a wider range of markets and business models.

Last time we heard from PhotonPay, the company launched Google Pay support for Mastercard users in Hong Kong. This allowed cardholders to leverage simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on WearOS and Android devices.