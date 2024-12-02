The new Android solution will allow businesses to offer quick and seamless payments to their customers. Phos’ Tap to Pay solution uses its innovative SoftPoS technology to help merchants securely accept transactions using a mobile device, including debit and credit card payments as well as digital wallet transactions.











Easy setup for payment acceptance

This comes at minimal cost to merchants which can make use of the existing hardware they already own, rather than having to invest in costly traditional payment terminals. This supports small businesses to boost their sales potential by rapidly increasing the number of payment acceptance points and offering their customers more ways to pay.

With consumer expectations around payment flexibility and convenience continuing to grow, SoftPoS solutions have increased in popularity among small and mid-sized merchants. By bringing its Tap to Pay solution to Android devices, Tyl by NatWest will enable customers to accept card payments in a secure and contactless fashion on any NFC-enabled Android smartphone or tablet.

Officials from NatWest said their new Tap to Pay solution will give customers the flexibility to accept in-person payments on mobile, anytime, and anywhere. They want to help business owners use the power of technology to help them boost sales, simplify their payment processes and give their customers an augmented experience. In Phos, they selected a partner that demonstrated the flexibility to work with Tyl and help them deliver a Tap to Pay solution that meets the needs of their merchant customers.

Executives from Phos stated that Tyl by NatWest’s new Tap to Pay offering is a huge endorsement of our solution and the growing market potential for SoftPoS technology. They look forward to assisting them in deploying a solution to their customers nationwide and help their merchants keep pace with growing customer demand for fast, simple, and contactless ways to pay.





Capitalising on the growing interest in Tap to Pay

Phos currently has 21 certified acquirer connections, as the fintech continues to expand globally. It plans to increase this number exponentially to satisfy the needs of tier-one providers and requirements across international markets. Additional acquiring certifications are currently in progress and will be announced in 2023, as per the press release.

Its partnership with Tyl by Natwest comes amid growing market interest in SoftPoS and Tap to Pay technology. Phos has recently been acquired by Ingenico, a company specialised in payment acceptance solutions.